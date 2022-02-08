Q4 2021 LG Chem Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2022 / 05:00AM GMT

Hyun-suk Yoon - LG Chem, Ltd. - Head of IR Division



[Interpreted]



Good afternoon. We will now start LG Chem's 2022 Investor Day. I am the emcee of today's event, Yoon, Hyun-suk, the Head of IR at LG Chem.



This event was originally to be held both online and offline. But as the COVID situation has been worsening, we unfortunately had to switch to online only. We have a lot of interesting presentations today. So please us stay with us till the end, and also participate in the Q&A later.



Before starting, let me make a few announcements. The format of today's event is not our usual conference call, but we have a video live stream as well. In addition, the whole event will have Korean-English simultaneous interpretation, including the Q&A.



Today's presentation will be shared with our investors and shareholders overseas. So for the convenience of our non-Korean speaking audience, all slides presented today will be in English. We ask for your understanding. The Korean and English presentations are -- on the performance are available on our website.