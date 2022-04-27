Q1 2022 LG Chem Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Hyun-suk Yoon - LG Chem, Ltd. - Head of IR Division



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. We will now start LG Chem's 2022 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. This is Hyun-suk Yoon, Head of IR at LG Chem. Thank you for taking an interest in LG Chem and joining this call despite your busy schedules. We will begin with a brief introduction of 2022 Q1 earnings performance and outlook, followed by the CFO presentation, highlighting the company's earnings results and then a Q&A session. The presentations will be interpreted simultaneously, while the Q&A will be interpreted consecutively. The material presented during this conference call can be viewed by those with web access. It is also available for download from our corporate website.



Let's begin today's call with the introduction of the management team. We have CFO, Dong Seok Cha; Young Suk Lee from Business Planning; (inaudible) from petrochemical; [Young Suk Lee] from Advanced Materials; and (inaudible) Park from Life Sciences.



We will first address the business performance. On Page 3, we have consolidated Q1 P&