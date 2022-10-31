Q3 2022 LG Chem Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Hyun-suk Yoon - LG Chem, Ltd. - Head of IR Division



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. We will now start LG Chem's 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. This is Hyun-Suk Yoon, Head of IR at LG Chem. Thank you for taking interest in LG Chem and joining this call despite your busy schedules.



We will begin with the brief introduction of 2022 Q3 earnings performance, followed by the CFO presentation, highlighting the company's earnings results, then a Q&A session. The presentations will be interpreted simultaneously while the Q&A will be interpreted consecutively.



The material presented during this conference call can be viewed by those with web access. It is also available for download from our corporate website.



Let's begin today's call with the introduction of the management team. We have CFO, Dong Seok Cha; Yeong Suk Lee from Business Planning; [Ki-Dap Young] from Petrochemicals; Young Suk Lee from Advanced Materials; and Jin-Soo Park from Life Sciences.



Let's begin with the business performance. On Page 3, consolidated sales and P&L. Q3