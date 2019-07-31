Q2 2019 AfreecaTV Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2019 / 12:30AM GMT

Unidentified Participant



Good morning. Welcome to AfreecaTV Live Conference, a.k.a. ALCON. I'm BJ Han Hyo-Joo. ALCON is open to anyone who's interested in AfreecaTV. However, since it's related to our earnings, only fund managers and analysts who are preregistered with us can ask a question via chat window. Thank you for your kind understanding.



Today, we have: Mr. Jung Chan-Yong, our CEO; Mr. Kim Joonsung, our CSO and CFO; and Ms. Kim Jiyeon, Head of IR.



First of all, could I ask you to greet those who've joined us?



Jung Chan-Yong - AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Co-CEO & Inside Director



Good morning. My name is Jung Chan-Yong, the CEO of AfreecaTV. And time flew by. It's already -- we are reporting on the H1. And it looks like August will fly by after summer vacation. So we did our best for the H1. And we have great plans ahead of us. So with ALCON, we'll have a pleasure of reporting on our earnings.



Kim Joonsung - AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Chief Security and Financial Officer



Good morning,