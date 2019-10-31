Q3 2019 AfreecaTV Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2019 / 02:00AM GMT
Unidentified Participant -
Welcome to AfreecaTV Live Conference, aka ALCON. I'm BJ [Han Yu Joo]. ALCON is open to anyone who's interested in AfreecaTV. However, please understand that since it's related to our earnings, only fund managers and analysts who -- registered with us can ask a question via chat window.
Today, we are joined by Mr. Chan-Yong Jung, our CEO; Mr. Kim Joonsung, our CSO and CFO; and Ms. Kim Jiyeon, Head of IR.
Chan-Yong Jung - AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Co-CEO & Inside Director
Hello, good morning.
Kim Joonsung;Chief Financial Officer;CSO -
Hello. (inaudible) This will be my ALCON. I will do my best to finish off quite well.
Unidentified Participant -
Okay. How about -- can you go around and greet the audience?
Chan-Yong Jung - AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Co-CEO & Inside Director
Good morning. Welcome, everybody. Thank you for coming this morning. And thank you
