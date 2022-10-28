Oct 28, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Welcome to AfreecaTV Live Conference aka ALCON. I'm BJ Eun Sang, back again since the July ALCON. Hello, everybody. ALCON is open to anyone who's interested in AfreecaTV. However, please understand that since it's related to our earnings, only those who signed up in advance can ask a question via chat window.



Today, we're joined by Mr. Jung Chan-Yong, our CEO; Ms. Kim Jiyeon, Head of IR; and Ms. Jun Kyunghee, IR Manager. Thank you very much for joining. First off, could you say hello to those joined us?



Chan-Yong Jung - AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - CEO & Inside Director



Well, I'm Chan-Yong Jung, the CEO of AfreecaTV and we're reaching towards the end of this year, and I'd just like to thank everybody who worked really hard. I mean my vision is already ahead to next year. Well, all the things that -- I mean, the rest of the quarter will be really about executing what we have planned. So today, we will be talking about some of the plans that we have and the strategies and I look forward to having our in-depth