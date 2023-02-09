Feb 09, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT
Unidentified Company Representative -
Welcome to AfreecaTV Live Conference aka ALCON. I'm BJ show host [Cherry]. Very nice to meet you. This is my first time being joined. It's great to be here, and I look forward to a great participation. Thank you for your welcome. Thank you for your warm welcome. ALCON is open to anyone who's interested in AfreecaTV. However, please understand that since it's related to our earnings, only those who signed up in advance can ask a question via chat window.
Today, we're joined by Mr. Jung Chan Yong, our CEO; Ms. Kim Jiyeon, Head of IR; and Ms. Jun Kyunghee, IR Manager. First off, could you say hello to those who joined us?
Chan-Yong Jung - AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - CEO & Inside Director
Hello, good morning. I'm Chan-Yong Jung, nickname [Cho-Ko]. So we'll be -- we are joined by BJ show host Cherry. And please look her up in the AfreecaTV and subscribe to her channel, that would be really nice because she is going to be the host for this year.
Well, we're going to get into all the details later. But
|And much more...