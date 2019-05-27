May 27, 2019 / NTS GMT
Presentation
May 27, 2019 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Jianguo Liu
Honma Golf Limited - Chairman & President
* Mark King;Strategic Advisor
* Weiwen Bian
Honma Golf Limited - CFO & COO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Carlton Lai
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst
=====================
Unidentified Company Representative -
(foreign language) Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and our guests from the invest -- capital market.
Welcome you all for a time to attend today's Honma Golf Limited financial year 2018 and '19 result presentation.
First of all, it's my great pleasure to introduce to you senior management who has been presented to the briefing this morning.
So our -- the Chairman of the Board, Mr. Liu Jianguo, due to his severe back pain, he cannot personally attend the briefing today, but he has been dialing in from Shanghai, and he will be
Full Year 2019 Honma Golf Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 27, 2019 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...