Q4 2023 PowerFleet Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to PowerFleet Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 conference call. Joining us for today's presentation are the company's CEO, Steve Towe, and CFO, David Wilson. Following their remarks, we will open up the call to questions.



Before we begin the call, I would like to provide PowerFleet Safe Harbor statement, which includes questions regarding forward-looking statements made during this call. During the call, there will be forward-looking statements made regarding future events, including PowerFleet, future financial performance, all statements other than present and historical facts, which include any statements regarding the company's plans for future operations, anticipated future financial position, anticipated results of operation, business strategy, competitive position companies' expectations regarding opportunities for growth demand for the Company's product offering and other industry trends are considered forward-looking statements.



Such statements include but are not limited to the Company's financial expectations for 2024 and beyond. All such forward-looking statements