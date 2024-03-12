Mar 12, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and thank you for standing by, and welcome to AWHS. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call. I'd now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today that Decker Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategy. Please go ahead.



Rebecca Koar - Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc - Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategy



Good morning, and welcome to AWHS Earnings Call for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 station that accompany this call can be found on our website at w. honing.com/investors. Before we proceed, I would like to remind you that there are several risk factors and other cautionary statements contained in our SEC and SEDAR filings, including our annual report on Form 10-K, not review those risk factors and other cautionary statements on this call.



However, we encourage them carefully. Various remarks on this call concerning expectations, predictions, plans, and prospects constitute forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information are subject to