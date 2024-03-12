Q4 2023 NET Power Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to NET Power Inc. fourth quarter and year end 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. At this time, I'll turn the conference over to Bryce Mendes, Director of Investor Relations. Mr. Mendes, you may now begin your presentation.



Bryce Mendes - NET Power Inc. - IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to NET Power's fourth quarter and year end 2023 earnings conference call. With me on the call today, we have our Chief Executive Officer, Danny Rice; our President and Chief Operating Officer, Brian Allen; and our Chief Financial Officer Akash Patel.



Yesterday, we issued our earnings release for the fourth quarter and year end 2023, which can be found on our Investor Relations website, along with this presentation on ir.netpower.com. During this call, our remarks and responses to questions may include forward-looking statements.



Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied by forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated