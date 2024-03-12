Mar 12, 2024 / 06:00PM GMT

Ricardo Ribeiro - Direcional Engenharia SA - CEO



Good afternoon, everybody. It is a huge pleasure to once again begin one more earnings release with regards to the results, where we will address the main points and highlights, relative to our year of '23 and the 4Q last year. Well, we closed one more year where we believe we have been able to continue with our operations within what we had traced as go following our internal guidelines defined for our teams. And we believe our results have been even clearer for the market, very consistent, very