Mar 12, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Beauty Health Company's fourth quarter and full year 2023 conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please also note this event is being recorded. And I'd like to turn the floor over to Norberto Aja, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Norberto Aja - JCIR - IR
Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss the BD Health Company's fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results, which were released earlier this afternoon and can be found on our website at Beauty health.com. Joining us on the call today are beauty health, Chief Executive Officer, Marla Beck, along with Chief Financial Officer, Mike Monahan .
Before we begin, I would like to remind you of the Company's Safe Harbor language management may make forward-looking statements, including guidance and underlying assumptions. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Listeners are cautioned not to place
Q4 2023 Beauty Health Co Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 12, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...