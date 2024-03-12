Q4 2023 Core Scientific Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the core Scientific Inc. Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings conference call. My name is Harry, and I'll be coordinating your call today. If you'd like to ask a question during Q&A, you may do so by pressing star one on your telephone keypad. I'll now hand you over to Stephen Catlin, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Marketing at core scientific. To begin, please go ahead.



Steven Gitlin Core Scientific - Inc. - SVP of IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to core scientific fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call. This is Steven Catlin, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations for CoreSite. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. We will conduct a question and answer session after management's remarks. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes. And before we begin, please note that on this call, certain information presented contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation