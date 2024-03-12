Q4 2023 Loandepot Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Gerhard Erdelji - Loandepot Inc - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining loadDepot's fourth-quarter and year-end 2023 earnings call. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding the company's operating and financial performance in future periods.



All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, guidance to our pull-through weighted rate lock volume, origination volume, pull-through weighted gain on sale margin, and expense trends. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and available information.



Actual results for future periods may