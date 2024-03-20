Frank Kavanaugh, the CEO & President and 10% Owner of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (MDRR, Financial), has recently increased his stake in the company. According to a SEC Filing dated March 12, 2024, the insider purchased 36,801 shares of the company's stock. Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and managing income-producing properties, with an emphasis on commercial real estate in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The transaction has added to Frank Kavanaugh's already significant holdings in the company. Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 111,713 shares and has not sold any shares. The insider transaction history for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc shows a pattern of insider confidence, with 28 insider buys and no insider sells over the past year. On the day of the transaction, shares of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc were trading at $5.61, resulting in a market cap of $12.637 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.15, indicating that Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. This recent insider purchase by Frank Kavanaugh may signal his belief in the company's value and potential for growth, despite the current market valuation. Investors often look to insider buying trends as an indicator of a stock's future performance, and consistent buying from insiders can be a positive sign.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.