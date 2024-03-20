Director Frank D'angelo Sells 16,000 Shares of Evertec Inc (EVTC)

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC), a leading full-service transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Director Frank D'angelo sold 16,000 shares of the company on March 11, 2024. Frank D'angelo’s recent transaction reflects a continuation of insider selling patterns over the past year. The insider has sold a total of 16,000 shares and has not made any purchases in the same period. The insider transaction history for Evertec Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There have been no insider buys and 8 insider sells in the last twelve months. On the valuation front, Evertec Inc shares were trading at $37.43 on the day of the insider's sale, resulting in a market cap of $2.484 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 31.36, which is above the industry median of 27.66 and also exceeds Evertec Inc's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the stock's price of $37.43 and the GuruFocus Value of $47.27, Evertec Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

