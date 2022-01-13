Jan 13, 2022 / NTS GMT

Jong-Yoon Chun - Seegene, Inc. - Founder & CEO



Hello. This is Jong-Yoon Chun, the CEO and Founder of Seegene. Today, I will introduce Seegene's solutions for living with the COVID-19 and also the future of Seegene, which will be the opening of molecular diagnostics platform.



I will start with a brief overview of Seegene. Seegene was established in 2000 with the mission of global adoption of molecular diagnostics to daily life. Last year, our revenue was at about $1 billion and the profit was at $0.6 billion. Our global network has eight subsidiaries and about 100 distributors.



Seegene Medical Foundation is an affiliate company of Seegene and provide clinical testing services. As a molecular diagnostic company, we have to provide the solutions for living with COVID-19. 2021 was all about fight against the COVID-19 variants, but this year, we will have another fight to go back to normal.



In this graph, you can see COVID-19 is continuously mutating and causing multiple waves of pandemic. The first is outbreak; second, variations; third, Delta; and the fourth will