Q2 2020 SK Innovation Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Good morning. I am [Wi Han Lee], IRP at SK Innovation. Thank you for taking time to join SK Innovation's Second Quarter 2020 Earnings. Today's presentation has yet to be reviewed by our external auditor. So the results are subject to change based on such review. Now I will hand it over to the CFO, Mr. Myung-Young Lee.



Myung-Young Lee - SK Innovation Co., Ltd. - Head of Finance Division



[Interpreted] Good morning. This is Myung-Young Lee, CFO of SK Innovation. I would like to thank our shareholders and investors for your continuous interest in the company. Today, I will present our second quarter 2020 performance, after which we will have a Q&A session. On the call with me today are executives from SK Innovation and its major subsidiaries to answer your questions. First, let me go over the second quarter full company performance including sales and operating profit. To talk about the top line, a decline in crude prices triggered by COVID-19, and a decrease in petroleum product prices and sales volume