Q1 2021 SK Innovation Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



This is Project Leader, [Ji-yoo Lee], from SKI's IR team. I thank you for participating in the SKI's Q1 2021 Earnings Release Session. Please note that the contents presented today have yet to undergo an independent auditor's review and could be subject to changes upon such review.



The presentation will be delivered by Mr. Yang-Sub Kim, who heads the finance division.



Yang-Sub Kim -



Good morning. This is Yang-Sub Kim from SK Innovation. I thank the shareholders and analysts for taking consistent interest in SKI. I will go over Q1 2021 management results in my presentation, followed by a Q&A session. To earnestly address your questions, we have here with us management and staff of SKI and major subsidiaries.



First, on Q1 sales, operating profit and other management results. With the rise in oil price, the subsequent petrochemical goods price sales increased KRW 1.5622 trillion Q-o-Q and recorded KRW 9.2398 trillion. The cold spell in the U.S. and other supply bridges resulted in margin rise of petchem