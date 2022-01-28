Q4 2021 SK Innovation Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Good morning. I am [Cheo] Lee, IR Project Leader at SK Innovation. Thank you for taking the time to join us today on this fourth quarter earnings call. Today's presentation has yet to be reviewed by our external auditor so the results may be subject to change based on such review.



With that, let me hand it over to the CFO, Mr. Yang-Sub Kim, for the presentation.



Yang-Sub Kim - SK Innovation Co., Ltd. - CFO



[Interpreted] Good morning. I am Yang-Sub Kim, CFO at SK Innovation. Let me first start by thanking our shareholders and investors for your continued interest in the company. On the call with me today are executives from SK Innovation and its major subsidiaries to answer your questions during the Q&A. Now let me start the presentation on SK Innovation's fourth quarter performance.



I will start with the full company performance, including sales and operating profit. On the top line, fourth quarter crude and refinery product prices increased, together with a rise in EV battery