Q1 2022 SK Innovation Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Good morning. I am [Cheo Lee], IR Project Leader at SK Innovation. Thank you for taking the time to join us today on this 2022 Q1 earnings call. Today's presentation has yet to be reviewed by our external auditor, so the results may be subject to change based on such review.



With that, let me hand it over to the CFO, Mr. Yang-Sub Kim, for the presentation.



Yang-Sub Kim - SK Innovation Co., Ltd. - CFO



[Interpreted] Good morning. I am Yang-Sub Kim, CFO of SK Innovation. First, let me thank our shareholders and investors for your continued interest in the company. On the call with me today are executives from SK Innovation and its major subsidiaries who will answer your questions during the Q&A.



Now let me start the presentation on SK Innovation's 2022 Q1 performance. First, let me start with the full company performance, including sales and operating profit. For sales, Q1 saw an increase in crude and refinery product prices as well as EV battery sales volume. And as a result, it