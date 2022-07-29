Q2 2022 SK Innovation Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted]



Good morning. I am [Cheo Lee], IR Product Leader at SK Innovation. Thank you for taking the time today to join us at this 2022 second quarter earnings call. Today's presentation has yet to be reviewed by our external auditor, so the results may be subject to change based on such review. With that, let me hand it over to CFO, Mr. Yang-Sub Kim, for the presentation.



Yang-Sub Kim - SK Innovation Co., Ltd. - CFO



[Interpreted] Good morning. I am Yang-Sub Kim, CFO of SK Innovation. First, let me start by thanking our shareholders and investors for your continuous interest in the company. On the call with me today are executives from SK Innovation and its major subsidiaries who will answer your questions during the Q&A.



Now let me start the presentation on SK Innovation's 2022 second quarter highlights. For the company's second quarter, operating profit was KRW 2,329.2 billion. Following the record of the first quarter, we again posted the highest operating profit for a quarter. Against