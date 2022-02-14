Q4 2021 CJ CheilJedang Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Jun Seong - CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Head, IR Team & Finance Strategy



Ladies and gentlemen, I am Jun Seong, Head of IR Team and Finance Strategy Office at CJCJ. We'll now begin the Q4 2021 business results report for CJCJ. Let me remind you that Korean-to-English simultaneous interpretation will be provided for foreign investors.



Let me first introduce the CJ team. We have Mr. Kang Kyoung Suk, Head of Finance Strategy Office; Mr. Ansan Jung, Head of Finance Planning Department; [Mr. Kim Jung-Ho], Head of Korea Business Management and Food; Mr. Cho Jae-Beom, Head of Global Business Management and Food; [Mr. Han Kyung-Woo], Head of Business Management at BIO; and [Mr. Hwang Hyun-Joo], Head of Business Management at Feed&Care.



Mr. Kang will first walk you