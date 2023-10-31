Q3 2023 Banque Saudi Fransi SJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Shabbir Malik - EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E., Research Division - MD of Financials & Lead Data Analyst



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Banque Saudi Fransi's Third Quarter Results Call in Collaboration with EFG Hermes. My name is Shabbir Malik. This call is being recorded. Joining us today is the Senior Management of Banque Saudi Fransi. We will start the presentation with an opening remarks from management and then we will proceed to a Q&A session.



I will now hand the call over to Yasminah Abbas, the Head of Investor Relations. Yasminah, over to you.



Yasminah Abbas -



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen to BSF's earnings call for the third quarter '23. Thank you, Shabbir. Thank you, EFG Hermes team for hosting this call. Our CEO, Bader Alsalloom, will go over the earnings summary and strategy update; and then followed by our CFO, Ramzy Darwish, who will go through a more detailed walk through on the financial performance.



Before I hand over to our CEO, I just would like to encourage everyone to download our IR app. The QR code is available on