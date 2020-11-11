Nov 11, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the quarterly earning results call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Fred. Please go ahead.



Frederik Michaelsen -



Good morning. Thank you very much for your interest and joining the earnings results call for the third quarter. My name is Frederik Michaelsen.



Just a standard disclaimer on Page 3 for the presentation contains some forward-looking statements, so please don't put any undue reliance on these statements. Full details on Page 3.



And with that, I hand over to our CEO to start the call. Thank you.



Mosaed Bin Suleiman Al Ohali - Saudi Arabian Mining Company(Ma'aden)-CEO&Executive Director



Thank you, Fred. And I'd like to wish everybody a good day. And as usual, we will start with the top, also our strategic positioning with Ma'aden continue to drive our long-term strategy and that our results based on before levels. The