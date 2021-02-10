Feb 10, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the full year earnings presentation call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Frederik Michaelsen. Please go ahead, sir.



Frederik Michaelsen -



Welcome to the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call. Just a quick disclaimer, the presentation contains forward-looking statements, which involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Therefore, please do not place undue reliance on these statements. The full disclaimer is on Page 3.



I'm here with our acting CFO, Yaser; and our CEO, Mosaed. I hand over now. Thank you for joining.



Mosaed Bin Sulaiman Al Ohali - Saudi Arabian Mining Company(Ma'aden)-CEO&Executive Director



Good afternoon, good morning, and good afternoon to everybody. Again, I am really pleased to have a chance to engage with you in this quarterly and, for the same time, year-end full year 2020.



We always value these engagement