Frederik Michaelsen -



Good afternoon. Thank you very much for your interest in Ma'aden. Just a quick disclaimer on Page 3. This presentation contains forward-looking statements, so please don't place any undue reliance on the numbers, full disclaimer on Page 3.



And without further ado, I'm going to hand over to our new acting CEO.



Abdulaziz Asker Al-Harbi - Saudi Arabian Mining Company(Ma'aden)-Acting CEO



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you very much for joining us on this earning call for quarter 1 of 2021. I will start really going over the strategy, Ma'aden Strategy 2025. The strategy is still intact, and we are going really to focus on our operational excellence and enhancing our competitiveness, watching our cost and maximizing the output of