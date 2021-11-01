Nov 01, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Q3 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Frederik Michaelsen. Please go ahead, Sir.
Frederik Michaelsen - Saudi Arabian Mining Company(Ma'aden)-Senior IR Advisor
Good afternoon. Thank you very much for your interest in Ma'aden. Just a quick disclaimer, this presentation contains forward-looking statements, which involve inherent risks and uncertainties, so investors should not place any undue reliance on these statements. Full disclaimer on Page 3. And without any further ado, I hand over to our CEO.
Abdulaziz Asker Al-Harbi - Saudi Arabian Mining Company(Ma'aden)-CEO
Thank you. Good evening, everybody, I welcome you all to this session. I will start slightly with the safety. I think Ma'aden is continued performing well in the safety and -- do you hear me?
Frederik Michaelsen<
Q3 2021 Saudi Arabian Mining Company SJSC Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 01, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...