Aug 24, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Abdulaziz AlNaim -



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Ma'aden Second Quarter Half Year 2022 Earnings Call. My name is Abdulaziz AlNaim, Ma'aden Investor Relation [focal point]. Today's presentation and all relevant material will be available on our website. In addition, please refer to our disclaimer on Page 2 of this presentation, which guide our disclosure.



I am joined today by Bob Wilt, Ma'aden's CEO; and Louis Irvine, our CFO, who will take us through the operational and financial review of this result. As usual, we will open the floor for your questions at the end of this presentation. After the presentation, if you have any follow-up questions or clarifications, please do not hesitate to approach Ma'aden Investor Relations team at [email protected]. Now I'll hand it over to Bob.



Robert G. Wilt - Saudi Arabian Mining Company(Ma'aden)-CEO&Director



Thank you, Abdulaziz. So before we start into a discussion on the second quarter and the first half, I want to just ground