May 30, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Abdulaziz AlNaim - Saudi Arabian Mining Company(Ma'aden)-Director of M&A - Business Development & Evaluation and IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Ma'aden first quarter earnings call, and thank you for joining us. My name is Abdulaziz AlNaim, Investor Relations Director at Ma'aden.



All participants on today's call will be in silent mode. The presentation and all relevant material will be available in our website and on Ma'aden App. Please refer to our disclaimer and all of the disclosure made in this presentation.



I'm joined today by our CEO, Robert Wilt; and our CFO, Louis Irvine. They will take us through the company's performance in the first quarter of 2023. As usual, we will open the floor to your questions at the end of the presentation.



Please feel free to start posting your questions at the chat box during the call. We hope to get through as much as possible on today's call. However, if you have any follow-up questions or clarification, please do not hesitate to email