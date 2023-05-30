May 30, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
Abdulaziz AlNaim - Saudi Arabian Mining Company(Ma'aden)-Director of M&A - Business Development & Evaluation and IR
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Ma'aden first quarter earnings call, and thank you for joining us. My name is Abdulaziz AlNaim, Investor Relations Director at Ma'aden.
All participants on today's call will be in silent mode. The presentation and all relevant material will be available in our website and on Ma'aden App. Please refer to our disclaimer and all of the disclosure made in this presentation.
I'm joined today by our CEO, Robert Wilt; and our CFO, Louis Irvine. They will take us through the company's performance in the first quarter of 2023. As usual, we will open the floor to your questions at the end of the presentation.
Please feel free to start posting your questions at the chat box during the call. We hope to get through as much as possible on today's call. However, if you have any follow-up questions or clarification, please do not hesitate to email
Q1 2023 Saudi Arabian Mining Company SJSC Earnings Call Transcript
May 30, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...