On March 13, 2024, ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial and operational results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. The company, known for providing hydraulic fracturing and completion services to the oil and gas industry, reported a year of mixed financial results, with an increase in annual revenue but a significant net loss.

Financial Performance and Challenges

ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC, Financial) saw its total revenue rise to $2.63 billion in 2023, up from $2.43 billion in the previous year. However, the company faced a challenging year, incurring a net loss of $59 million, a stark contrast to the net income of $343 million in 2022. The company's Adjusted EBITDA stood at $688 million, and it generated $554 million in net cash from operating activities. Capital expenditures were reported at $267 million for the year.

Despite the net loss, ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC, Financial) achieved a significant increase in free cash flow, which soared by 173% to $293 million. This financial achievement is particularly important for the company as it indicates improved cash management and the potential for future investments or debt reduction. The company's net debt as of December 31, 2023, was $1.08 billion.

Segment Performance and Strategic Focus

The Stimulation Services segment, which is the company's primary revenue generator, brought in $2.29 billion, resulting in $480 million of Adjusted EBITDA. The Proppant Production segment reported revenues of $383 million with $196 million of Adjusted EBITDA, while the Manufacturing segment generated $176 million in revenues and $15 million of Adjusted EBITDA.

Executive Chairman Matt Wilks commented on the results, stating,

Our fourth quarter results were challenged, as we expected, due to softness that persisted throughout the second half of the year. Despite lower commodity prices and decreased activity levels, we meaningfully grew our free cash flow generation by 173% for the year and took important steps to position ProFrac for success in 2024 and beyond."

Wilks also highlighted the company's strategic priorities, which include providing safe, superior services, improving utilization, and achieving the lowest operating costs in the industry. These priorities are expected to drive ProFrac's success in the coming year.

Outlook and Capital Allocation

Looking ahead, ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC, Financial) anticipates increased profitability levels in 2024 due to a higher fleet count, improved pumping hours, and cost actions to offset pricing pressures. The company expects modest improvements in mine utilization and pricing per ton in the range of $25 - $30 in the first quarter of 2024, with further utilization improvements in the second quarter.

For 2024, the company projects cash capital expenditures between $150 million and $200 million for maintenance and approximately an additional $100 million for growth initiatives. These expenditures will be closely aligned with market conditions and customer demand.

ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC, Financial) concluded the year with $25 million in cash and cash equivalents and $103 million in liquidity, including availability under its asset-based credit facility. The company's balance sheet and liquidity position will be critical as it navigates the challenges and opportunities of the upcoming year.

Investors and stakeholders are invited to listen to the conference call scheduled for March 13, 2024, to discuss the company's results and outlook in greater detail.

