Q3 2020 Mixi Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 07, 2020

Presentation

Feb 07, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

Koki Kimura

mixi, Inc. - President, Corporate Officer of Sports & Representative Director



Thank you very much for coming to our earnings result briefing. I am Koki Kimura, President and Representative Director of mixi. I'll explain about the earnings result for the third quarter of FY 2020.



I will cover 2 parts in my presentation: financial status and business status. Let me start with financial status. Please turn to Page 4.



Today, we announced upward revision of the full year forecast for FY 2020. In this revised forecast, net sales are estimated as JPY 103 billion and operating income is JPY 9 billion. Regarding net sales, the revised forecast reflects sales of Kotodaman and Net Dreamers, our new consolidated subsidiary, which were not included in the forecast at the beginning of this fiscal year, and this