Full Year 2020 Mixi Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 15, 2020 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Koki Kimura

Thank you very much for coming to our earnings result briefing despite your busy schedule. I am Koki Kimura, President and Representative Director of mixi. I'll explain about the earnings result for fiscal year 2020. In this presentation, I will cover financial and business status of FY 2020 as well as initiatives and results forecast for FY 2021.



Let me start with financial status. Please turn to Page 4, for consolidated income for the fourth quarter. Net sales were JPY 39.8 billion, up 4.6% year-on-year. EBITDA was JPY 15.1 billion and profit attributable to owners of parent was JPY 10.2 billion, up 9.3% year-on-year. We started to disclose EBITDA from this briefing due to increase of consolidated subsidiaries by stock acquisition.

