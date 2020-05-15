May 15, 2020 / NTS GMT
Presentation
May 15, 2020 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Koki Kimura
mixi, Inc. - President, Corporate Officer of Sports & Representative Director
=====================
Koki Kimura - mixi, Inc. - President, Corporate Officer of Sports & Representative Director
Thank you very much for coming to our earnings result briefing despite your busy schedule. I am Koki Kimura, President and Representative Director of mixi. I'll explain about the earnings result for fiscal year 2020. In this presentation, I will cover financial and business status of FY 2020 as well as initiatives and results forecast for FY 2021.
Let me start with financial status. Please turn to Page 4, for consolidated income for the fourth quarter. Net sales were JPY 39.8 billion, up 4.6% year-on-year. EBITDA was JPY 15.1 billion and profit attributable to owners of parent was JPY 10.2 billion, up 9.3% year-on-year. We started to disclose EBITDA from this briefing due to increase of consolidated subsidiaries by stock acquisition.
Full Year 2020 Mixi Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 15, 2020 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...