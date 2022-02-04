Q3 2022 Mixi Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 04, 2022 / NTS GMT
Presentation

=====================
Corporate Participants
* Hiroyuki Ohsawa
mixi, Inc. - CFO, MD of Corporate Support Operations, Corporate Officer & Director
* Koki Kimura
mixi, Inc. - President & Representative Director
Koki Kimura - mixi, Inc. - President & Representative Director
Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedules to join us in the earnings results briefing. This is Kimura, President and Representative Director. Today, together with Director and CFO, Ohsawa, we'll go over the financial status, business status revision of earnings projections, redefining of our corporate philosophy and branding and recent Sports segment investments.
Please turn to Page 3. This is the executive summary. In light of the Monster Strike and TIPSTAR situations, we have revised upward our earnings projections. I will explain the details later. Ohsawa will now explain.
