Q1 2023 UT Group Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Aug 10, 2022 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Yoichi Wakayama

UT Group Co., Ltd. - President, CEO & Representative Director



Thanks for tuning in for our first quarter earnings briefing. Let's get started.



I want to begin with the key highlights for the first quarter. Here, we are showing net sales, EBITDA and net profit per share. And as you can see, sales and earnings soared to new highs in the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2023. Net sales rose to JPY 41.5 billion, up 18% from the same quarter last year. EBITDA jumped to JPY 3.614 billion with 8.7% EBITDA margin, which almost recovered to the pre-pandemic levels. EBITDA reached a record JPY 3.6 billion as revenue has increased consistently. EPS also grew significantly as a result.



This is a summary of the earnings. One of the things I want to emphasize is that gross profit has grown dramatically over the