Q3 2023 UT Group Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 06, 2023 / NTS GMT

* Yoichi Wakayama

UT Group Co.,Ltd. - President, CEO & Chairman of the Board



Thanks for tuning in for our third quarter earnings briefing. Let's get started. One of the biggest highlights of the past quarter is that we delivered highest ever quarterly EBITDA while putting the right structure in place to drive sustainable growth. Cumulative net sales after the third quarter increased to 12.4% to JPY 128 billion compared to last year. But we are particularly proud that EBITDA topped JPY 12 billion and the EBITDA margin expanded significantly to 9.4%, a big step towards our full year EBITDA target of JPY 15 billion as we focused on the margin expansion to become a leaner organization. It is great to see the top line growth resulted in the bottom line growth, and these results clearly showed that we become much leaner, taking another step closer to the JPY