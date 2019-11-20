Q2 2020 Morinaga & Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 20, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Nov 20, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Eijiro Ota

Morinaga & Co., Ltd. - President & Representative Director



Eijiro Ota - Morinaga & Co., Ltd. - President & Representative Director



I'm Eijiro Oota, President and Representative Director of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., and I'll be presenting today's results briefing. I will begin by relating to you my management philosophy. I believe that the most important thing for a company is to ensure that it remains a going concern or, in other words, to grow and develop continuously and perpetually.



I think that 3 attributes are important for us to achieve this: customers' perspective, diversity and Morinaga's founding spirit. Taichiro Morinaga founded Morinaga 120 years ago with the dream of providing delicious and highly nutritious confectioneries to the people of Japan, taking on the major challenge of popularizing Western confectioneries, which were unavailable at the time in Japan.



While