Full Year 2020 Morinaga & Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2020 / NTS GMT

Eijiro Ota - Morinaga & Co., Ltd. - President & Representative Director



I will begin today's presentation by explaining our response to the novel coronavirus. While prioritizing crisis responses, we have continued production and distribution activities to fulfill our mission as a member of the food manufacturing industry and maintain a stable supply of our products. We will continue these efforts, while always putting safety and security first.



In addition, regarding work style reforms, we launched a large-scale telework program 3 years ago, and more than 70% of eligible employees took advantage of the system in 2019. Their experience has enabled them to continue working at home without a hitch during the current crisis. We plan to further accelerate work style reform efforts even after the novel coronavirus crisis subsides.



This slide shows SRI data for April 2020. As can be seen, the novel coronavirus outbreak has affected food categories differently, with some seeing a positive impact, while others have been adversely affected. Hotcake mix sales volume, for example, has expanded