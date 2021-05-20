Full Year 2021 Morinaga & Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2021 / NTS GMT

Eijiro Ota - Morinaga & Co., Ltd. - President & Representative Director



I am Eijiro Ota. Thank you for participating in our earnings briefing for the fiscal year ended March 2021 despite your busy schedule.



My presentation will be about 40 minutes. We have put together a rather grim operating forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2022. So at this session today, I will be brief on the reviewing the financial results for the fiscal year ended March 2021 and focus on the years beyond the grim earnings forecast, describing the business plan toward 2030 and the 2021 medium-term business plan.



But first, the new corporate philosophy, which I talked about a year ago. I became the ninth President of the company 2 years ago as the company celebrated the 120th anniversary of its founding. And in my first message, I called upon the employees to return to the founding spirit and think about the relevance of the Morinaga & Co. Group for the future and solicited their thoughts and ideas. I received a response from nearly 1,000 people or 70% of the entire workforce.



After more