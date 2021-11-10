Q2 2022 Morinaga & Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 10, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Nov 10, 2021 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Eijiro Ota

Morinaga & Co., Ltd. - President & Representative Director



=====================

Eijiro Ota - Morinaga & Co., Ltd. - President & Representative Director



Hello, everyone. This is Ota. As before, I am very sorry that I cannot feel the expressions and reactions of the audience through this screen this time. We still have no choice. So this is how it is today.



I know we don't have much time, but I would like to thank everyone for your cooperation. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule to participate in our financial results briefing for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022 today.



First of all, I would like to talk for about 30 minutes about the second quarter, the first half of the year. Last year, especially in April, May and June, we were completely affected by the pandemic, and the figures were abnormal for some products. There are good things and bad things about this