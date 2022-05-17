May 17, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

May 17, 2022 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

Eijiro Ota

Morinaga & Co., Ltd. - President & Representative Director



Hello, everyone. I'm Eijiro Ota. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedules to attend our financial results briefing for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. First up, I'd like to talk for about 30 minutes.



Our earnings were heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the figures could be set to be abnormal for some products. I think the figures may have made for unclear and ambiguous reading. Under these circumstances, I'd like to provide an analysis of results from the previous fiscal year, provide our earnings forecast for this fiscal year and in particular, explain our estimates for further increases in raw materials costs and how we intend to accommodate them. I'd also like to discuss the progress we've made in the first year of the period