Q2 2021 Saudi Arabian Oil Co Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Saudi Aramco's Half Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I'll now hand over to Fergus MacLeod to begin.



Fergus MacLeod - Saudi Arabian Oil Company - Head of IR



Hello, and welcome to this audio webcast discussing Saudi Aramco's half year 2021 results. I'm Fergus MacLeod, Saudi Aramco's Vice President of Investor Relations. And it gives me great pleasure to be joined today by Amin Nasser, our Chief Executive Officer; and Ziad al-Murshed, our new Chief Financial Officer.



Our webcast today will comprise a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session and we anticipate the entire call lasting around an hour. I'd like to remind you that this webcast and conference call are being recorded.



Before we start, I'd just like to draw your attention to this cautionary statement. During today's presentation, we may make forward-looking statements that refer to estimates, plans and expectations. Actual results and outcomes could differ materially due to factors we note on this slide. And please also refer