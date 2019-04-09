Q1 2019 Almarai Company SJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 09, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Almarai First Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Conference Call hosted by NCB Capital. I now hand over to your host Mr. Mohamed Tomalieh. Sir, please go ahead.



Mohamed T. Tomalieh - Tellimer Research - Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. This is Mohamed Tomalieh. On behalf of NCB Capital, I would like to welcome you to the conference call with Almarai management regarding the first quarter 2019 earnings call of the company.



With us on the call is Mr. Majed Nofal, the Chief Financial Officer of Almarai; Mr. Paul Gay, the former Chief Financial Officer of Almarai; Mr. Ikram Ulhaque, Head of Finance; and Ms. Maria Zahrani, Group Investor Relations Manager.



We will first listen to the management feedback. Following this, we'll open the floor to questions. Almarai management, please begin with your feedback.



Paul-Louis Gay -



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon and good morning. This is Paul Gay speaking. As you know, I'm the -- this will be my last quarterly call