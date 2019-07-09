Jul 09, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Almarai Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Nada Amin. Please go ahead, ma'am.
Nada Amin - EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E., Research Division - VP of Consumer and Retail
Thank you. Hello, everyone. This is Nada Amin from EFG's Consumer and Healthcare team. Welcome to the Almarai 2Q '19 results call. It's our pleasure today to have from the management Mr. Majed Nofal, the Deputy CEO; Mr. Paul Gay, the company's CFO; Mr. Ikram Ulhaque, the company's Head of Finance; and Ms. Maria Al Zahrani, the company's Group Investor Relations Manager. We will begin the call with the presentation from the company and then we will open for the Q&A.
Paul, please go ahead.
Paul-Louis Gay - Almarai Company - CFO
Nada, thank you very much for your kind words. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon and welcome to the Almarai earnings conference call for the second quarter of 2019, which is today, has
Q2 2019 Almarai Company SJSC Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 09, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...