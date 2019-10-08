Q3 2019 Almarai Company SJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 08, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Almarai Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Nada Amin. Please go ahead.



Nada Amin - EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E., Research Division - VP of Consumer and Retail



Thank you, Anit. Hello, everyone. This is Nada Amin from EFG's consumer and healthcare team. It's our pleasure today to be hosting Almarai's Q3 results call. The -- from the company's management today, we have Mr. Georges Schorderet, the company's CEO; Mr. Majed Nofal, the company's Deputy CEO; Mr. Paul Gay, the company's CFO; and Mr. Ikram Ulhaque, the company's Head of Finance.



So we'll begin with a brief presentation, and then we'll open the floor to Q&A. Paul, please go ahead.



Paul-Louis Gay - Almarai Company - CFO



Nada, thank you very much. Good afternoon and good morning to all of you. I've assumed that you have downloaded the 2019 Q3 earnings presentation from our website. And for those of you who have not been