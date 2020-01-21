Jan 21, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Almarai 4Q and FY 2019 Results Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mrs. Nada Amin. Please go ahead, ma'am.
Nada Amin - EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E., Research Division - Former VP of Consumer and Retail
Thank you, Monish. Hello, and welcome, everyone, to Almarai 4Q 2019 Results Conference Call. My name is Nada Amin. I'm part of EFG's consumer and health care team. It's our pleasure today to welcome Mr. Majed Nofal, the company's CEO, on the line as well as Mr. Paul Gay, the company's CFO. In addition to Mr. Ikram Ulhaque, the company's Head of Finance. They'll begin with the presentation, and then we will open the floor to Q&A. Mr. Majed, please go ahead.
Paul-Louis Gay - Almarai Company - Former CFO
Okay. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you, Nada, for joining. We'd like to welcome you to the Almarai earnings conference for the full year ended December 31, 2019, which today is organized by EFG Hermes. I would
Q4 2019 Almarai Company SJSC Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 21, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...