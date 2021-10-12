Q3 2021 Almarai Company SJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 12, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Pratik Khandelwal - Al Rajhi Capital Company, Research Division - Analyst



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. This is Pratik, and on behalf of Al Rajhi Capital, it's my pleasure to invite you all to Almarai's Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call.



With me today on the call is Mr. Danko Maras, the Chief Financing Officer from Almarai. We also have with us, Mr. Ikram Ulhaque, the Finance Head.



And now I will hand it over to Danko to take it forward from here. Over to you, Danko. Please go ahead.



Danko Maras - Almarai Company - CFO



Well, thank you very much. I hope you hear me well. Thank you, Mr. Pratik. And then good afternoon or good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Almarai earnings conference call for the third quarter of 2021, which is today being organized by Al Rajhi Capital. As he said, I'm Danko Maras, the Group CFO of Almarai. And I also have Ikram Ulhaque, our Head of Finance, with me today as well.



I will assume that you've downloaded the Q3 '21 presentation slides from our website. In case you have not been able to