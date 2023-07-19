Q2 2023 Almarai Company SJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant -



Good afternoon and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is (inaudible). And on behalf of Riyadh Capital, it's my pleasure to welcome you all to Almarai's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this point, I'd like to hand over the call to Mr. Mohammed Alkhaldi from Almarai's Investor Relations. Mohammed, please go ahead.



Mohammed Alkhaldi - Almarai Company - IR Supervisor



Thank you, [Mohammed] and welcome to Almarai Q2 earnings call. This is Mohammed Alkhaldi. And I am here today with Almarai's CFO, Danko Maras and Ikram Ulhaque, the Head of Finance. First, I would like to thank Mohammed and the Riyadh Capital for hosting and organizing our call today. As usual, I assume all of you have downloaded the presentation. For those who haven't, please go to Almarai website, Investors page and you will find the document. Please, before we start today, please pay attention to the disclaimer on Page 2. Now I will leave you with Danko to take us through the presentation. Danko?



Danko Maras - Almarai Company - CFO