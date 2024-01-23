Q4 2023 Almarai Company SJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 23, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Fourth Quarter '23 Earnings Call of Almarai. Today, we have with us the senior management of the company led by the CFO, Mr. Danko Maras. The meeting would comprise of a short presentation, followed by the Q&A session. With that introduction, I will hand over the mic to the Almarai team. Over to the Almarai team, sir.



Mohammed Alkhaldi - Almarai Company - IR Supervisor



Thank you, [Hamed], and welcome to Almarai Q4 Earnings Call. This is Mohammed Alkhaldi and I am here today with Almarai, CFO, Danko Maras; and Ikram Ulhaque, the Head of Finance. First, I would like to thank (inaudible) for hosting and organizing our call today. As usual, I assume all of you have downloaded the earnings presentation. For those who haven't, please go to Almarai website, Investor Relations page, and you will find the decrement. And before we start today, please pay attention to the disclaimer on Page 2. Danko, over to you for the next page.



Danko Maras - Almarai Company - CFO



Thank you, Mohammed, and good morning, good